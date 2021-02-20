Global Covid-19 Impact on Global Personal Financial Management Tools Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Personal finance software and apps can help you master the basics, become more efficient at managing your money, and even help you discover ways to meet your long-term financial goals.

Top 5 which are Mint, Mvelopes BankTree Software, Personal Capital, Quicken and TurboTax are took up about 20% of the global market.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Personal Financial Management Tools market in 2020.

ALSO READ:https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2074986/global-capsaicin-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2020-2029/

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Personal Financial Management Tools industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Personal Financial Management Tools YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 1652.6 million in 2019. The market size of Personal Financial Management Tools will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

ALSO READ:https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1642145/global-capsaicin-market-research-report-2020-2029/

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Personal Financial Management Tools market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Personal Financial Management Tools market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Personal Financial Management Tools market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Personal Financial Management Tools market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

ALSO READ:https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/2652330/global-capsaicin-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2029/

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Personal Financial Management Tools market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Personal Financial Management Tools market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Personal Financial Management Tools market.

ALSO READ:https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1185259/global-capsaicin-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2029/

The following players are covered in this report:

Mint

Mvelopes

BankTree Software

You Need a Budget (YNAB)

FutureAdvisor

Personal Capital

Quicken

Tiller Money

Yodlee

TurboTax

Personal Financial Management Tools Breakdown Data by Type

Browser-based

Mobile apps

Browser-based financial tools account for about 60 percent of the market.

Personal Financial Management Tools Breakdown Data by Application

Budgeting

Investment Management

Debt Reduction

Credit Monitoring

Taxation

Other

Budgeting and investment management applications took about 65% market share.

ALSO READ:https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2878376/global-capsaicin-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2020-2029/

https://thedailychronicle.in/