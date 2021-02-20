Global FRESH BLUEBERRIES Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2020

This report focuses on Fresh Blueberries volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fresh Blueberries market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Dole Food
Ardo
Earthbound Farm
Gaotai
Kerry Group
MDC Foods
Simplot
SunOpta
Welch’s Foods
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Northern Highbush Blueberries
Southern Highbush Blueberries
Half-high Highbush Blueberries
Lowbush Highbush Blueberries
Segment by Application
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Independent Retailers
Online Sales
Others
