Global Herbal Mascara Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Rising sale of herbal & organic mascara is driven majorly by its increasing applications across the beauty and fashion sectors. The market of herbal mascara is also driven by consumers readily adopting the vegan lifestyle. Conventional mascara contains toxic chemicals that affects the vision due to which consumers have a high inclination towards cosmetics manufactured using natural ingredients. Developing fashion awareness and self-consciousness among the female population in developed regions have led to increased demand for herbal & organic mascara globally. Additionally, increasing disposable income has also influenced the growth of this market. The production of herbal & organic mascara is high in North America and is projected to increase at a growth rate in various countries of Asia-Pacific and Europe over the forecast period.

The global Herbal Mascara Market Analysis is expected to grow at a higher growth rate supported by the rising fashion sense among the population. Increasing demand for luxury cosmetics from the fashion sector has also increased the share for herbal and mascara in the global market. Developing economic conditions of various regions is fueling up the market demand for herbal & organic mascara on the global level.

All these factors contribute to the calculated CAGR of 4.3% of herbal & organic mascara market during 2017-2023.

Downstream analysis

The demand for curling herbal & organic mascara is growing at a significant rate, whereas, volumizing herbal & organic mascara holds a share of a lion in the market. This is backed up by the high consumer’s preference towards mascara, which looks natural and gives the eye a subtle appearance. With the increase in the demand for easy to apply mascara the liquid form of herbal & organic mascara is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Supporting the chemical-free as well as natural cosmetics, herbal & organic certified mascara is holding a major share in this market. Moreover, the sale of herbal & organic mascara through specialty stores accounts for a significant share amongst the various other distribution channels.

Competitive analysis

The major key players in the herbal & organic mascara market are

Ecco Bella (U.S.)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (U.S.)

Lotus Herbals Limited (India)

Odylique (U.K.)

Au Naturale, Llc (U.S.)

RMS Beauty (U.S.)

Josie Maran Cosmetics (U.S.)

Herbal & organic mascara manufacturers across various regions are following the strategy of adding innovations to their products to expand their business. Owing to this, the key players are investing highly in R & D sector to improve their existing products line and to launch unique products. This is one of the major factors that propel the demand for herbal & organic mascara as a key eye cosmetic product. In the Europe, France is amongst the dominating countries holding a major share in herbal & organic mascara market and exports the product to various other countries, which include the U.S., China, Singapore, the U.K., Germany, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global herbal & organic mascara market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). North America holds a major market share followed by Asia Pacific. High demand for herbal & organic mascara from the developed countries of these regions is contributing to the growth of the herbal & organic mascara market. China, Hong Kong, the U.K., Singapore, and Germany are the major importers of herbal and organic mascara. Economic growth and developed trading channels are driving the growth of herbal & organic mascara market in these countries.

Note: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

