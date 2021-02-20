Asset Tracking Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Global Asset Tracking Scope and Market Size

Asset Tracking market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Asset Tracking market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

M2M/IoT

Edge Computing

Smart Devices

Market segment by Application, split into

Aviation and Aerospace

Commercial Vehicles and Fleet Tracking

Local and State Government

Manufacturing and Warehousing

Personal Vehicles

Public Transportation

Shipping and Construction

Healthcare and Medical

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Asset Tracking market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Asset Tracking market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Actsoft

ASAP Systems

Asset Panda

AT&T

CalAmp

Fleet Complete

Gigatrack

Microsoft

OnAsset Intelligence

Oracle

Spireon

Sprint

Tenna

Trimble

Verizon

Zebra Technologies

SAP

Epicor Software

JDA Software

Stanley Black & Decker

Honeywell

Ubisense

Topcon

Datalogic

Mojix

Impinj

Sato

TomTom

IBM

Telit

