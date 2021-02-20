Asset Tracking Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Global Asset Tracking Scope and Market Size
Asset Tracking market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Asset Tracking market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
M2M/IoT
Edge Computing
Smart Devices
Market segment by Application, split into
Aviation and Aerospace
Commercial Vehicles and Fleet Tracking
Local and State Government
Manufacturing and Warehousing
Personal Vehicles
Public Transportation
Shipping and Construction
Healthcare and Medical
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Asset Tracking market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Asset Tracking market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Actsoft
ASAP Systems
Asset Panda
AT&T
CalAmp
Fleet Complete
Gigatrack
Microsoft
OnAsset Intelligence
Oracle
Spireon
Sprint
Tenna
Trimble
Verizon
Zebra Technologies
SAP
Epicor Software
JDA Software
Stanley Black & Decker
Honeywell
Ubisense
Topcon
Datalogic
Mojix
Impinj
Sato
TomTom
IBM
Telit
