Global POLYURETHANE FOAM Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2020-2021

This report covers market size and forecasts of Polyurethane Foam, including the following market information:

Global Polyurethane Foam Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Polyurethane Foam Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Polyurethane Foam Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Polyurethane Foam Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BASF, Huntsman Corporation, Trelleborg AG, DowDuPont, Recticel, Nitto Denko Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Lanxess, UFP Technologies Inc, Covestro, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Based on the Application:

Bedding & Furniture

Transportation

Packaging

Construction

Others

