Mobile Operators Capital Expenditure Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Global Mobile Operators Capital Expenditure Scope and Market Size
Mobile Operators Capital Expenditure market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mobile Operators Capital Expenditure market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Developed market integrated operator
Developed market mobile-centric operator
Emerging market integrated operator/incumbent
Emerging market established mobile operator
Emerging market disruptor
Market segment by Application, split into
Infrastructure
RAN – BTS, antennas
Core and backhaul
Spectrum
IT/ data centre
CPE
Cost transformation capex
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Mobile Operators Capital Expenditure market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Mobile Operators Capital Expenditure market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Chunghwa Telecom
Hutchison Whampoa
Bharti
HTIL
SK Telecom
Orange
China Mobile
NTT
LG
China Unicom
Vodafone
United Technologies
A1 Telekom Austria
Vivo
America Movil
Sprint
Alltel
Bell MTS
Rogers Wireless
MTN
Verizon
Telecom Italia
Telstra
China Telecom
Telenor
