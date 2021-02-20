Global HERBAL MEDICINE Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2019

Herbal medicine–also called botanical medicine or phytomedicine refers to using a plant’s seeds, berries, roots, leaves, bark, or flowers for medicinal purposes. Herbalism has a long tradition of use outside of conventional medicine. It is becoming more mainstream as improvements in analysis and quality control along with advances in clinical research show the value of herbal medicine in the treating and preventing disease.

Traditional herbal medicines are naturally occurring, plant-derived substances with minimal or no industrial processing that have been used to treat illness within local or regional healing practices.

In consumption market, Europe and Asia Pacific are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 72.36% of the global consumption volume in total.

The global Herbal Medicine market is valued at 120700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 203400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Herbal Medicine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Herbal Medicine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Detoxification Medicine

Antipyretic Medicine

Aigestant Medicine

Blood Circulation Medicine

Others

Segment by Application

Western Herbalism

Traditional Chinese Medicine

Others

