Global Smart Eyewear Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

The global eyewear market is estimated to enroll at a CAGR of 5.5% during the gauge time frame. The market is required to collect an estimation of roughly USD 185 billion before the finish of 2024. The upsurge in the number of visual inadequacies and expanding mindfulness concerning eye assessments are relied upon to give a force to the development.

Developing reliance on the younger age on electronic gadgets, for example, PCs, TVs, and cell phones has prompted drawn-out presentation to radiation, causing strain on the eyes, which is bringing about the acquisition of more eyewear items. Also, a constant change in focal point solutions has brought about the customary reestablishment of exhibitions, which is relied upon to impact the interest emphatically.

Developing several ophthalmic issues, for example, nearsightedness, presbyopia, and hypermetropia among the maturing populace, is a significant supporter of the development. A considerable level of the populace in creating nations, for example, India, Brazil, and Mexico, experience visual inadequacies, which are commonly unnoticed and uncorrected. Therefore, the legislature and private organizations in these economies are leading eye care mindfulness crusades, which is required to move the development further.

Besides, expanding customer spending on extravagance eyewear is relied upon to give a force to market development. Producers are presenting original and trendy eyewear for the working class, youth, and high-pay gatherings dwelling in urban regions. Also, ascend in discretionary cashflow crosswise over economies of China, India, and Brazil is required to add to the market development.

Rising utilization of shades as a design adornment has brought about a change in the eyewear market. Eyewear suppliers are center around meeting the changing style needs of clients, notwithstanding offering focal points and glasses according to the specialist’s solution. Moreover, they are continually endeavoring endeavors to offer tweaked eyewear, considering variables, for example, shading, style, and shape.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major companies in the global eyewear market include Fielmann AG, The Cooper Companies Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Luxottica Group S.p.A., Safilo Group S.p.A., Alcon Vision LLC, GrandVision, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Marchon Eyewear Inc., Marcolin SpA, De Rigo Vision S.p.A., Rodenstock GmbH, Essilor International, and Charmant Inc.

Segmentation:

The eyewear market is segmented on distribution channels, product type, and region.

By product type, the global eyewear market is categorized as sunglasses, spectacles, contact lenses, and others. Of these, the spectacles segment is estimated to hold the leading market share whereas the sunglasses segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the review period.

The global eyewear market is categorized, on the basis of the distribution channel, into non-store-based and store-based. Of these, the store-based segment is further divided into specialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and others. Among these, the store-based segment is anticipated to account for the larger share in the revenue of the market. However, the segment of non-store-based is probable to exhibit the growth with a faster rate during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the eyewear market is segmented into the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Of these, Europe is estimated to remain dominant in the global eyewear market in the coming period owing to the increasing cases of visual deficiency, which are augmenting purchase of eyewear in the region. However, the Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to raising awareness about treatment over visual impairment and eye protection. Moreover, the introduction of the innovative eyewear and other accessories in the region are boosting the eyewear market growth.

Industry News:

In October 2019, Tata Group-owned Titan Company’s Titan Eyeplus introduced smart eyewear by adding to current portfolio including lenses, frames, and sunglasses.

In October 2019, Nova Eyewear introduced its nova drive lenses for driving around the clock. Introduction of newer products are estimated to propel growth of the overall market.

