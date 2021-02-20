Global DATA CENTER COLOCATION Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2020-2026

In 2018, the global Data Center Colocation market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Data Center Colocation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Colocation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T
Colt
Coresite
Cyrusone
Digital Realty Trust
Dupont Fabros Technology
Equinix
I/O Data Centers
IBM
Internap
Interxion
Level Communications
NTT Communications
Navisite
Peer Hosting
QTS
Rackforce
Rackspace
Sabey Corporation
Savvis
Telecity Group
Telehouse/Kddi
Telx/Abry Partnersa
Verizon Terremark
Windstream
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Telecom & IT
BFSI
Energy
Government & Public Sector
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
SMB
Large Enterprises
SOHO
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Center Colocation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Data Center Colocation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Center Colocation are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
