Global Organic Face Care Ingredients Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

The global market for organic face care ingredients is estimated to be valued at USD 1,650.5 million, with a CAGR of 4.85% from 2019 to 2024 (forecast period). The study provides a brief overview of the COVID-19 analysis on the global organic face care ingredients market to provide the latest insight into the emerging market dynamics. The report includes estimates, review, discussion of emerging developments in the sector, market growth, market share forecasts, and key market players.

Face care ingredients are the raw materials used in the manufacture of face care products. Ingredients can be synthesized chemicals or naturally produced substances. Organic face care ingredients are produced mainly without the use of any chemical compounds. The various categories of organic ingredients used in the manufacture of face ingredients are surfactants, emollients, active ingredients, sugar polymers, and preservatives.

Market Dynamics

The global market for face care has seen significant growth over the last few years. Market growth is boosted mainly by the release of new face care products, including skin-whitening creams, anti-aging creams, and many more. In addition, the rising geriatric population across the globe, along with an increasing consumer desire to look younger, is expected to increase the demand for anti-aging creams, which, in effect, will fuel the growth of face care ingredients market.

The need for organic face care is growing in the broader field due to increasing consumer awareness about synthetic compounds’ detrimental effects. Therefore, the manufacturers of facial care products are emphasizing in the organic ingredients to introduce organic face care products.

Segmentation

The global market for organic face care ingredients has been segmented based on product type and application.

Based on product type, the global market for organic face care ingredients has been classified into surfactants, emollients, active ingredients, preservatives, sugar polymers and others.

Based on application, the global market for organic face care ingredients has been classified into face wash skin-whitening creams, anti-aging creams, cleansing wipes, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global market for organic face care ingredients has been analyzed for four key regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Europe is estimated to hold the largest market for organic face care ingredients, both in value and volume. The growth of the market for organic face care ingredients is related to a variety of factors. The production of face care products is remarkably high in the European region due to the strong demand for face care products. Consumers in Europe are compelled towards natural products in order to avoid skin allergies, which could lead to excessive use of synthetic ingredients. In addition, Europe is expected to account for the substantial market share of the dominant market share of the organic face care ingredients market. Among the European countries, Germany and France have a significant market share due to the high production facility for face care products.

North America contributed 32% of the global market share of organic face care ingredients in 2018. It is anticipated to see a modest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to see significant growth during the forecast period 2019-2024.

Key Players

Some of the significant participants operating in the global organic face care ingredients market are Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), SILAB (France), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Ashland, Inc. (US), The Agrana Group (Austria), Croda International PLC (UK), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Lubrizol Corporation (US), GatteFosse SAS (France), Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. (India), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Symrise AG (Germany), Lucas Meyer Cosmetics (US)

