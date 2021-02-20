Global ROBOTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION (RPA) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2018-2025

In 2017, the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Atos SE
Automation Anywhere Inc
Be Informed B.V.
Blue Prism Group Plc
Cicero Inc.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
Genfour
Genpact Ltd
Infosys Ltd
IPSoft Inc
Jacada Inc
Kofax Ltd
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Integration Technology
Independent Technology
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial Sector
Healthcare
Telecom & IT
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
