Global WHOLE LIFE INSURANCE Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2018-2023

Whole Life Insurance is a life insurance policy which is guaranteed to remain in force for theinsured’s entire lifetime, provided required premiums are paid, or to the maturity date.

In 2018, the global Whole Life Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Whole Life Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Whole Life Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

AXA

Generali

Ping An Insurance

China Life Insurance

Prudential PLC

Munich Re

Zurich Insurance

Nippon Life Insurance

Japan Post Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway

Metlife

Manulife Financial

CPIC

Chubb

AIG

Aviva

Allstate

Swiss RE

Prudential Financial

Travelers

AIA

Aflac

Legal & General

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Non-participating Whole Life

Participating Whole Life

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital & Direct Channels

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Whole Life Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Whole Life Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Whole Life Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

