Global LEAD-ACID BATTERY Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2018-2023

The lead-acid battery is the rechargeable battery, the lead alloy is used as electrodes in the dilute sulphuric acid electrolyte. Despite having low energy to volume ratio, its ability to supply high surge currents means that the cells have a relatively large power to weight ratio. This type of batteries is cost effective, this makes them attractive for use in motor vehicles to provide the high current required by automobile starter motors. The lead acid battery is cost effective as compared to newer technologies and are extensively used even when surge current is not important.

The Global lead-acid battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9 % during 2018-2023. The major factor that augment the global lead-acid battery market is increasing demand of lead acid battery in the automobile sector, rising usage in power sector, low cost of the lead acid battery, maintenance free attribute of sealed lead acid battery drives telecom installation. On the other hand, environmental concern related to lead-acid battery, risk of explosion related to lead-acid battery and high weight of such kind of battery expected to hinder the growth of the global lead-acid battery market during the forecasted year. Though, rising usage of lead-acid battery in solar street lights, increasing application of lead-acid battery in UPS and energy demand management and increment in energy storage systems projects act as opportunity and may augment the growth of the global lead-acid battery market in the forecasted year.

Global lead-acid battery market is regionally divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. APAC region is having a major market share and is growing with a significant pace, increasing need for energy storage systems. Rising demand for renewable energy along with favorable support from the government for the development of solar and wind energy is anticipated to drive the usage of energy storage systems. European market is expected to grow during the forecasted period owing to widespread production of automobiles in countries including Germany, Italy, Sweden and UK along with the presence of major automotive manufacturers, such as Jaguar, Volkswagen, Volvo, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Fiat, in the region is anticipated to aid in industry expansion.

The Key Players in the Global lead-acid battery market Include ACDelco, Amaron, AtlasBX, Banner batteries, C&D Technologies, Chaowei Power, CSB Battery, EAST PENN Manufacturing, EnerSys, Exide Technologies, First National Battery, GS Yuasa Corporate, Johnson Controls, Midac Power, Narada Power, NorthStar Battery, Sacred Sun Power Sources, Static Power, Inc., Tianneng Power, Zibo Torch Energy Co Ltd. and so on Partnership, R&D, M&A, Product Launch Are The Key Strategy Adopted In The Global lead-acid battery market.

Market segmentation

Global lead-acid battery market is segmented on the basis of types, components, end users, and regional outlook.

Global Lead acid battery Market Research and Analysis, By type Global Lead acid battery Market Research and Analysis, By Components Global Lead acid battery Market Research and Analysis, By end users Global lead acid battery market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS

Comprehensive research methodology of global lead-acid battery market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global lead-acid battery market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global lead-acid battery market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

Acdelco Amaron Aqua Metals Atlasbx Banner Batteries B.B. Battery C&D Technologies Chaowei Power CSB Battery East Penn Manufacturing EnerSys Exide Technologies First National Battery GS Yuasa Corporate Johnson Controls Midac Power Narada Power Northstar Battery Sacred Sun Power Sources Static Power, Inc. Tianneng Power Zibo Torch Energy Co Ltd.

