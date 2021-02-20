Global High Purity Metalorganics (HPMO) , Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

High Purity Metalorganics (HPMO) is a class of chemical compounds that contain metals and organic ligands, which confer solubility in organic solvents or volatility. High Purity Metalorganics (HPMO) is a key raw material for producing semiconductor microstructure materials by use of MOVCD technology. Widely used in the production of LEDs, solar cells as well as other applications.

The global High Purity Metalorganics (HPMO) market is valued at US$ xx million in 2019 is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026.

This report focuses on High Purity Metalorganics (HPMO) volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Purity Metalorganics (HPMO) market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the High Purity Metalorganics (HPMO) market is segmented into

Trimethylgallium (TMGa)

Trimethylindium (TMIn)

Triethylgallium (TEGa)

Trimethylaluminium (TMAl)

Other

Segment by Application

LED Industry

Solar Cell

Phase Change Memory

Semiconductor Laser

Others

Global High Purity Metalorganics (HPMO) Market: Regional Analysis

The High Purity Metalorganics (HPMO) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the High Purity Metalorganics (HPMO) market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global High Purity Metalorganics (HPMO) Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global High Purity Metalorganics (HPMO) market include:

SAFC Hitech

Nata Opto-electronic

Nouryon

Jiang Xi Jia Yin Opt-Electronic

Chemtura (Lanxess)

Sumitomo Chemical

Albemarle

Lake Materials

ARGOSUN MO

Ube Industries

Suzhou Pure Opto-Electronic

Entegris, Inc

