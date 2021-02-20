Global Groundnut Oil Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Groundnut Oil Market Research Report 2020” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

This report focuses on Groundnut Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Groundnut Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ADM

Bunge

Cargill

Wilmar International

Corbion

Shandong Luhua

Cofco

Amanah Oil

Ventura Foods

Yihai Kerry

Longda

Qingdao Changsheng

Shangdong Jinsheng

Shandong Bohi Industry

Xiamen Zhongsheng

Hunan Jinlong

Sanhe hopefull

Dalian Huanong

Shandong Sanwei

Qingdao Tianxiang

Guangdong Yingmai

Henan Sunshine Group Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Crude Type

Pressed Type

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Catering

Retail

