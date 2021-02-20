Global Inorganic Antimicrobial Coating Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Inorganic Antimicrobial Coating Market Research Report 2020” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

This report focuses on Inorganic Antimicrobial Coating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Inorganic Antimicrobial Coating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AkzoNobel

Microban International

Axalta

PPG

AK Coatings

Nippon Paint

Biointeractions

Hydromer

Mankiewicz

AKALI TECHNOLOGY

Specialty Coating Systems

Sureshield Coatings Company

BESCO

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Silver-based

Copper-based

Zinc-based

Others

Segment by Application

Indoor Air / HVAC

Medical, Mold Remediation

Building & Construction

Foods & Beverages

Textiles

Others

