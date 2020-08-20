5G Technology Market Drives Future Change | Deutsche Telekom AG, Ericsson, Huawei Technology, Nokia, Orange S.A., Qualcomm Inc.

The ' 5G Technology market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players.

5G is the next-generation cellular technology that offers high speed connectivity at lower latency. The technologies such as robotics, autonomous vehicle, and smart cities, offer lucrative opportunity for the 5G technology market. Various telco operators in collaboration with equipment manufacturers are conducting trials across the globe. For instance, Deutsche Telekom AG entered into an agreement with SK Telecom, to speed up the rollout of next generation mobile networks. This agreement is expected to develop 5G core technologies such as 5G ultra-low latency MPEG media transport (MMT), 5G repeaters and in-building solutions and the multipath user datagram protocol (UDP) in June 2019. Further, in May 2019, Ericsson entered into a partnership with SoftBank, to deploy multi-band 5G network in Japan. In this partnership, Ericsson will provide SoftBank with radio access network equipment, which will enable SoftBank to launch 5G services on their newly granted 3.9-4.0 GHz and 29.1-29.5 GHz bands for 5G New Radio (NR).

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest region in the 5G technology market in response to great initiatives by the governments in key economies toward deployment of 5G spectrum. For instance, China’s central government is associating in positioning of 5G network in China to increase earnings from the domestic market and develop industrial systems. Further, the government in South Korea is also supporting the telecommunications providers in development of 5G. Furthermore, wide presence of younger population in Asia-Pacific is increasing the demand for digital applications including social gaming, media, and online video consumption. In such applications, 5G network is expected to provide high data rate and thus, meet consumer expectations. Moreover, Asia-Pacific has many new entrants in multiple markets, which is also expected to fuel the demand for 5G technology in the region.

The market growth is supplemented by the rise in number of IoT devices and adoption of edge computing, surge in demand for content streaming services, and increase in demand for low latency connectivity in industrial automation. However, challenges with small cell deployments and implementation of fiber backhaul impede the market growth. Conversely, the market is expected to witness significant development in the near future, owing to opportunities in autonomous vehicles and increase in investment in smart cities.

Key Segments Studied in the Global 5G Technology Market

Professional Key players: Deutsche Telekom AG, Ericsson, Huawei Technology, Nokia, Orange S.A., Qualcomm Inc., Telecom Italia, Telstra, T-Mobile, and Intel Corporation. Market Segmentation: BY OFFERING > Hardware > Software > Services BY CONNECTIVITY > Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) > Ultra-reliable low latency communication (URLLC) > Massive machine type communication (mMTC) BY APPLICATION > Connected vehicles > Monitoring & tracking > Automation > Smart surveillance > VR & AR > Enhanced video services > Others BY END USER > Manufacturing > Automotive > Energy & Utilities > Transportation & Logistics > Healthcare > Government > Media & Entertainment > Others

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

Future changes in consumer behavior

High-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

Key Points Covered in 5G Technology Market Report:

Key Points Covered in 5G Technology Market Report:

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the 5G Technology market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis. • Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic and forecast market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period 2020 Updated & COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis • Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global 5G Technology market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities 2020 Updated & Covid 19 Impact and Recovery • PESTEL Analysis – This chapter covers the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting a market. • Customer Information – This section includes customer surveys in the 5G Technology industry & Trends to Watch During the COVID-19 Outbreak • Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the 5G Technology market. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the 5G Technology market. • Global Macro Comparison – The global 5G Technology market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the 5G Technology market size, percentage of GDP, and average 5G Technology market expenditure. • Macro Comparison By Country – The 5G Technology market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the 5G Technology market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average market expenditure. • Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region's market size (2020), historic (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) market value, and growth. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region. • Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape & COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players. • Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years. • Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR51

