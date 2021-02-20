Global Covid-19 Impact on Online Bus Ticketing Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

This report covers market size and forecasts of Online Bus Ticketing Services, including the following market information:
Global Online Bus Ticketing Services Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Global Online Bus Ticketing Services Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Global Online Bus Ticketing Services Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Global Online Bus Ticketing Services Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Busbud (Canada), BusOnlineTicket (Singapore), GoEuro (Germany), GotoBus (USA), MakeMyTrip (India), etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Online travel agencies
Digital tour operators
Mobile travel retailers
Travel marketplaces
Based on the Application:
Business
Tourism
