Healthy Cage Free Eggs Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Cage-free eggs are eggs provided by hens that can roam outdoors. These eggs are available in 2 standard colors – brown and white and in 3 sizes – small, medium, and large. The global cage-free eggs market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains information on the manufacturing methods of egg production and strategies incorporated by players for the period between 2017 to 2023 (forecast period).

Market Scope

. The health benefits of these eggs compared to caged eggs due to their large size and yolk quantity can have a considerable impact on its demand. These eggs possess omega-3 fatty acid in high levels which is good for heart health.

Massive demand from consumers has led to manufacturers switching to cage-free eggs. For instance, a bill about to become law in the state of Arizona, U.S., which promotes the use of cage-free eggs can bode well for the market. Humane treatment of hens as well as trade agreements with neighboring states such as California will bode well.

Segmentation

Cage-free eggs are segmented based on egg color, which includes white and brown. The white egg is dominating the global market owing to less investment in feed and low cost. Furthermore, white eggs are produced in a large quantity owing to short maturation time. However, the demand for brown color eggs is high in the poultry industry owing to the higher amount of omega-3 fatty acids, which is useful in maintaining body cholesterol level.

Based on egg size, the cage-free eggs market is segmented into small, medium, large, and others. The consumers prefer larger egg size; thus, it is dominating the global market. Furthermore, the large eggs segment is expected to experience a high demand from the consumers during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into the store-based and non-store-based distribution channel. However, the store-based distribution channel is dominating the market based on the one-stop shopping experience.

Regional Analysis

The global cage-free eggs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW).

Europe is anticipated to dominate the global market owing to large rate of consumption due to their better taste. Cage-free eggs are rich in fatty acids and assist in maintaining cholesterol levels. The high demand for such eggs from the poultry industry is a plus for the cage-free eggs market in the coming years. Retail stores are storing cage-free options to satiate consumer demand.

North America can be lucrative for the global cage-free eggs market owing to change in egg production policies and healthy eating habits of customers. Collective efforts by various food manufacturers to switch to cage-free eggs can influence the market growth. Retail stores are displaying these eggs to give options to paying customers. Recently, Morrisons decided to store cage-free eggs and made a pledge to move from selling caged eggs by 2025.

APAC can also exhibit a phenomenal growth rate during the forecast period due to economies of India and China. Recently, Hy-Line International decided to initiate a new breeding program for its hen which can produce cage-free eggs. The high demand in Southeast Asia has led to the commencement of its program in Thailand.

Competition Outlook

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., Lakes Freerange Egg Co., Ltd., Midwest Poultry Services, L.P., Kuramochi Sangyo Co., Ltd., Herbruck Poultry Ranch, Inc., Eggland’s Best, LLC., and Weaver Brothers, Inc. are major producers in the global cage-free eggs market.

Industry News

Confectionery manufacturers such as Hershey, Nestlé, General Mills, and Mondelēz International have pledged to use cage-free eggs in their production methods within the next five years.

Note : Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

