Luxuries Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Global Luxuries Scope and Market Size

Luxuries market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Luxuries market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Jewelry

Apparel

Watch and gem

Cosmetic

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Online Sales

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Luxuries market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Luxuries market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

LVMH

Estee Lauder

Richemont

Luxottica

Kering

L’Oreal

Swatch Group

Ralph Lauren

PVH

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Hermes

Rolex

Lao Feng Xiang

Michael Kors Holdings

Tapestry

Tiffany

Shiseido Group

Burberry Group

Prada Group

Pandora

Hugo Boss

Fossil Group

Swarovski Group

Armani

Coty

Christian Dior

Puig

Titan

Onward Holdings

