Global Craft Beer Industry Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019

The Craft Beer market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2018, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2019-2024. Based on the Craft Beer industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Craft Beer market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2019), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2019-2024), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Craft Beer market.

The Craft Beer market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important regions.

Major Players in Craft Beer market are:

Whitworth Bros. Ltd.

Shipton Mill Ltd.

Caremoli Group

Associated British Foods PLC

General Mills, Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Bunge Ltd

Belourthe SA

Sierra Nevada

Ebro Foods, S.A.

Wilmar International Limited

The Soufflet Group

D.G. Yuengling and Son

Sam Adams

The Gambrinus Company

Archer-Daniels Midland Co.

New Belgium Brewing Company

The Boston Beer Company

Bell’s Brewery Inc.

Major Regions that plays a vital role in Craft Beer market are:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Most important types of Craft Beer products covered in this report are:

Craft beer

Sake

Wine

Rice flour

Premium beef

Green tea

Raw fish(Sushi, Sashimi)

Most widely used downstream fields of Craft Beer market covered in this report are:

Online sale

Offline sale

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Craft Beer market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Craft Beer Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Craft Beer Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Craft Beer.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Craft Beer.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Craft Beer by Regions (2014-2019).

Chapter 6: Craft Beer Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2014-2019).

Chapter 7: Craft Beer Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Craft Beer.

Chapter 9: Craft Beer Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2019-2024).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2019-2024).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

