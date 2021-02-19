COMPACTORS By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

The compactor is a machine that compacts the layers of various materials and reduces the thickness of the respective layer by reducing the air voids. Modern trash compactors are coated with antimicrobials to inhibit the growth of odor-producing bacteria, and reduce the risk of potential health hazards, which increase the popularity of these compactors. The high maintenance cost of compactors may hamper the growth of the Compactors Market. Global compactors market is expected to grow at CAGR of 3% by 2022.

Market Research Analysis:

On the basis of region, global compactors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. North America region accounts the largest market share of the global compactors market. Increasing cost of waste disposal is the primary driving factor of the market in North America region. The extensive usage of garbage collection services and the high adoption of the pay-as-you-throw program by waste management boards have increased the cost of waste disposal. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period mainly due to the rapid growth in construction industry. Europe and RoW are expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global compactors market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global compactors market by its type, end user and region.

ØBy Type

Landfill Compactors

Trash Compactors

Vibratory Plate Compactors

Others

ØBy End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

The key players of global compactors market are Terra Compactor Wheel Corp (U.S.), Caterpillar Inc., (U.S.), BOMAG GmbH (Germany), Marcel Equipment Limited (Canada), HJ Industries (U.S), Humdinger Equipment Ltd. (U.S), G.G. Compactors Limited. (U.K.), Hamm AG (Germany), Sakai America, In (U.S.), and MBW Incorporated (U.S).

Major Highlights of TOC Covers:

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Market Dynamics

Global Compactors Market, By Type

Global Compactors Market, By Application

Global Compactors Market, By End User

Regional Market Analysis

Competitive Analysis

