Global Artificial Nails Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Artificial nails are a fashion accessory used to enhance the look of nails for both toenails and fingernails. These products are intended to imitate the appearance of real nails. As fashion trends change around the world, the trend of design of nails and manicures is drastically increasing. In addition, the attendance of several attractive new nail designs, as well as the easy availability and application of artificial nails, inspire consumers to choose these products.

The global artificial nail market is expected to grow 4.5% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2024 to reach the valuation of USD 1.2 billion, according to Market Research Future. Market participants are focusing on product innovation to respond to changing consumer demand. In addition, the harmful effects of chemicals and toxic materials used in artificial nail manufacturing are increasingly being considered, leading manufacturers to launch natural and non-toxic alternatives to prevent skin infections and the vulnerability of nails. Accessibility of various types of artificial nails and consumers’ increasing acceptance for new fashion trends are some of the critical factors driving the growth of the global artificial nail market.

Growing penetration of e-commerce players in fashion products with wide array of nail-related products is one of driver stimulating the growth of the global market. Shift in consumer fashion trends and increased consumer spending on cosmetic products is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. The trend of attractive nail art has created the demand for artificial nails in the market.

On the other hand, spreading awareness about the hazards of artificial nails made of acrylic might hamper the growth of the global market.

Market Segmentation

The global artificial nails market is diversified on the basis of type and distribution channels.

Based on type, the global artificial nail market is divided into wraps, inserts, and more. Artificial nails for embedding are easier and more convenient to use. They are also in-expensive than other types of manicure or nail art. There are several artificial nails designs set to enter the market, with manufacturers launching new products for sustainable use and causing minimal nail breakage.

The global artificial nail market is bifurcated into stores and stores by distribution channel. The store segment is also divided into retail outlets, hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialty stores, and others. The retail segment is expected to represent a larger market share during the evaluation period due to the wide availability of artificial nails. In addition, store channels are preferred because they offer a unique shopping experience. However, the non-store segment is expected to reach a higher CAGR during the trial period owing to the growing penetration of e-commerce platforms.

Regional Insights

North America is projected to influence the global artificial nail market during the forecast period due to the high disposable income, leading to increased personal care, and care costs.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to see the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to changing lifestyles in countries such as India, China, and Japan. Increasing consumer spending on personal care products that are new and innovative is driving the force for the global market. Consumers try artificial acrylic nails, gel nails, and different extensions to get the shape and size they want.

Market Players

The global artificial nails market driven by various strategies carried out by leading market players. The industry players involved in global market include Beauty 21 Cosmetics, Inc., Young Nails Inc, Marmalade Cosmetics, LLC, Parfums de Coeur, Ltd., Young Nails Inc, KISS Products, Inc., Ardell Lashes & Beauty, Intercontinental Nail Products Manufacturer, Hand & Nail Harmony Inc, Ardell Lashes & Beauty, Sheba Nails Inc., Naio Nails, KM Nail Manufacturer, and Dashing Diva.

