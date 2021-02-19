Global Men’s Hair Loss Prevention and Growth Products Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

The growing interest of men towards grooming and self-care has created a niche for products in the personal care industry. The expendable income levels of men and beauty consciousness can drive the need for men’s hair loss and growth prevention products. Market Research Future (MRFR) explores the dynamics at play in its latest report on the global men’s hair loss and growth prevention products market due to changing needs of men pertaining to hair care. It contains drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends for the period of 2019 to 2025 (forecast period) and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8777

Market Scope

The global Men’s Hair Loss Prevention and Growth Products Market Share is expected to register a CAGR of 5.11% and reach a value of USD 1,732.2 million by 2025. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing cases of alopecia and procurement of hair growth prevention products by adults and kids alike. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, hair loss affects close to 50 million men in the country.

ALSO READ : http://www.comunicati.net/comunicati/arte/musica/rock/681091.html

Moreover, preference of cosmetic treatment methods over medical treatment can spur the market demand in the coming years. This is indicated by the aggressive promotional campaigns by hair growth and loss prevention manufacturers. Launch of new products by players can attract the interest of customers.

ALSO READ : https://mamby.com/post/organic-hair-color-market-forthcoming-developments-amp-future-investments-to-2023

Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global men’s hair loss prevention and growth products market has been divided into oil, serums, shampoo, conditioners, and others. The shampoo segment is expected to dominate the global market and attain a value of USD 790.08 million by the end of 2025. On the other hand, the oil segment is projected to register a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period. Hair oil is increasingly being used for the prevention and treatment of baldness and other ailments afflicting the hair of men. The unabated demand for hair oil throughout the forecast period can favor the global men’s hair loss and growth prevention products market.

ALSO READ : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/12/meningitis-diagnosis-and-treatment-market-reach-around-us-430-20-mn-by-202-growing-at-a-cagr-of-3-38-global-opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecast.html

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold a dominant share of the men’s hair loss prevention and growth products market during the forecast period. The region accounted for 33.60% share of the market in 2018. The market in the region is projected to register a significant CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period. The US is the major contributor to the growth of the North American market. Expansion of the product portfolio of men’s hair loss prevention and growth products by key manufacturers is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the market in the region. Innovation in men’s hair loss prevention and growth products can have a positive impact on the market.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/mobile-application-testing-solution-market-2021-global-size-key-players-analysis-regional-trends-leading-growth-drivers-sales-revenue-and-opportunity-assessment-by-2022-2021-01-17

Furthermore, the European market holds a prominent share of the global men’s hair loss prevention and growth products market due to the growing geriatric population in the region. Similarly, APAC holds a significant share of the global market owing to presence of major players in the region. Extensive research on beauty and wellness trends pertaining to men has led to the inclusion of charcoal in hair care products which has facilitated market growth.

Competition Outlook

Shiseido Company, Limited, Artnatural, Kao Corporation, Hain Celestial, Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd, Unilever, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Natura&Co, L’oreal S.A., Vital’s International Group, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Helios Lifestyle Private Limited, and Forest Essentials are prestigious players of the global men’s hair loss growth prevention products market. Players are changing the current perspective on men hair care as well as questioning stereotypes by addressing them in Ads of products.

Note : Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

To stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/