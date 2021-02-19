Global Tahini Consumption Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Market Analysis

Tahini food is considered under gourmet category and is a basic ingredient in Middle Eastern cuisine and several other ethnic cuisines including Greek, North Africa and Turkish cuisine. Tahini is also quite popular in China and other South-East Asian countries and widely used in cuisine such as Vietnamese cuisine. Owing to growing popularity and high demand for Mediterranean foods, Tahini has become an eye-popping industry. Middle East and the U.S. are the main consumption regions in this industry. Higher inclination of consumers towards seed-based spreads further boost the market growth. Tahini is usually play an important role in the manufacture of spreads or sauces, and has been widely used in Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel Pitas and other ethnic dishes. Owing to diverse application of Tahini including paste & spreads, halva & traditional sweets, and dips & sauces, there are million dollars of investment pouring in the market.

There are major health benefits associated with Covid-19 Impact on Tahini Consumption Market as it contains large amounts of essential fatty acids and necessary nutrients such as Vitamin B1, magnesium, phosphorous. Globalization followed by socio-economic changes including rising urbanization, changing lifestyle & altering dietary pattern, growing consumer indulgence in food along with their rising concern over health has given impetus to Tahini industry. Also, the growing foodservice industry and rising number of fast food restaurants also act as key driving factor behind an increased demand of Tahini. Health & wellness trend has created a huge space for Tahini industry to grow as tahini made from raw sesame seeds is lower in fat than tahini made from roasted seeds. Manufacturers are keeping themselves well-informed about consumer demand & preferences and focus on strategic product launches/product development to suit consumer taste.

Leading Key Players

Owing to growing interest in authentic Mediterranean and Arabic food, companies are attracted to explore the space and leverage the gain in Tahini industry. There are huge growth potential and less entry barriers which is encouraging the new entrants to enter the industry and launch their products. Market players are focusing on cost control and adopting novel production methods as the fluctuations in the price of the upstream product, production cost of Tahini is impacted. Tahini industry is the high volume growth industry and industrial players are extensively investing on product endorsements and other product promotions in order to make strong brand image of their products and also to create an awareness of their brands. Manufacturers are also collaborating with retailers for channel management. Al Wadi Al Akhdar, Prince Tahina, HAITOGLOU Bros, Balsam, Halwani Bros, DIPASA, CARWARI, FIRAT, A.O. GHANDOUR & Sons, SESAJAL, Mounir BISSAT, and Arrowhead Mills are the prominent market players in the industry.

Key Findings

Tahini is majorly used for pasting and spread application and it captures more than 35% market share in 2016.

In 2016, Hulled tahini accounts for the highest share which is more than 70%

North America has more than 50% market share in tahini which is supported by increasing tahini consumption in U.S.

