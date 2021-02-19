Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary

According to a 2017 study published by the Center for Fire Statistics (CTIF, www.ctif.org), there were 3.5 fires reported per 1,000 inhabitants in the world for 2015, the most recent year for which data are available from this source. Thousands of people died worldwide as a result of these fires. Of the 31 countries covered in the CTIF report, the U.S. reported the most fires. The U.S. National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reported more than 1.3 million fires in the U.S. in 2016. In the U.S., fires resulted in 3,390 civilian deaths, 14,650 civilian injuries and $10.6 billion in property damage.

These statistics do not include the loss of life associated with fire personnel and the secondary loss to businesses due to downtime and inconvenience, and the impact these fires have on insurance premiums to all consumers. The loss of life, injuries and property damage would increase dramatically if products were not manufactured with flame retardant chemicals.

BCC Research estimates the global consumption of flame retardant chemicals for 2017 at nearly REDACTED. Consumption is expected to approach REDACTED in 2018 and exceed REDACTED by 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from 2018 through 2023.

Reasons for Doing This Study

Flame retardants have been used since Roman times for applications such as textiles and wood. The flame retardant industry expanded in the 1970s when synthetic materials became popular in the manufacture of products. The demand for and the use of these flammable synthetic-based products led to governments around the world requiring companies producing these synthetic products to make them safer from fire. Therefore, in most countries, flame retardant chemicals are required and/or driven by government regulations.

Over the last 40 years, as flame retardant chemicals became widely used in furniture, electronics, textiles, construction and many other items in use daily, the negative side effects of exposure to these chemicals have become apparent. These negative effects occurred directly by causing illness, or indirectly by causing damage to the environment, resulting in illness.

Today, many organizations and governments are reassessing the benefits of flame retardants against the negative side effects that cause harm to human health or the environment. Therefore, the flame retardant chemicals industry is in a state of transition, as some widely used flame retardant chemicals are being phased out. At the same time, emerging technology provides promise for continued flame retardant protection while reducing or eliminating the toxic effects. Additionally, some states are allowing the complete removal of flame retardant chemicals in some applications in an effort to give consumers the choice of avoiding exposure to their toxic effects. Although this will have immediate

health benefits to these consumers, they will be at risk should they experience a fire as they may not have the necessary protection.Report Scope

This study is an in-depth evaluation of flame retardant chemicals by type and by end-use application between the years 2017 and 2023. This report deals with flame retardant chemical additives, and not with products such as Nafion that are inherently flame retardant.

The forecast will cover worldwide demand and be broken down by chemical type and application. Because electronics are so widely used in the world today and they are housed most often in plastics, this segment will be emphasized.

Report Includes

– 39 data tables and 25 additional tables

– An overview and in-depth analysis of the global market for flame retardant chemicals

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Characterization and quantification of market potential for flame retardant chemicals segmented by chemical type, application and industry

– Reviews of government regulations and their impact on the market, as they obligate manufacturers to add flame retardant chemicals to a range of products used daily

– Identification of key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for these materials as the basis for projecting demand over the next five years

– A relevant patent analysis and new developments in the flame retardant chemicals industry

