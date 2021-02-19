Global Carotenoids Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Report Scope

The report reviews the global markets for the following commercialized carotenoids:

– Annatto.

– Astaxanthin.

– Beta-carotene.

– Beta-apo-8-carotenal.

– Beta-apo-8-carotenal-ester.

– Canthaxanthin.

– Capsanthin and paprika extract.

– Lutein.

– Lycopene.

– Zeaxanthin.

Report Includes

– 82 data tables and 31 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for carotenoids

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– A review of commercial carotenoids with the objective of providing detailed insight into production technologies, market developments, and market dynamics

– Details on Annatto, Astaxanthin, Beta-carotene, Beta-apo-8-carotenal, Beta-apo-8-carotenal-ester, Canthaxanthin, Capsanthin and paprika extract, Lutein, Lycopene, Zeaxanthin, and others

– Information concerning the relevance of different production systems, application segments, and regional distribution

