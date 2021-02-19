Global Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs and Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Report Scope:
The report considers only western or modern drugs for this report and excludes any other type of drugs such as alternative therapies.
This study aims at understanding the dynamics and forecasts for OTC drugs and dietary supplements markets worldwide and provides key market propositions within the next five-year period.
The report covers developed and emerging markets in order to help readers understand –
– The current state of the OTC drugs and dietary supplements market and the key markets for its future development.
– New regulations that will influence the development of the OTC drugs and dietary supplements market.
– Market drivers of and threats to the OTC drugs and dietary supplements industry.
– Major regional trends in the global OTC drugs and dietary supplements market.
Report Includes:
– An overview of the global markets for OTC drugs and dietary supplements
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021
– Information about how pharmacies affect the OTC drug market
– Analysis of new developments that will provide an opportunity to manufacturers and marketers of OTC medicines and dietary supplements to expand organically
– Updates on the latest merger and acquistion activity
– Coverage of how point of sales and channels of distribution drive sales of OTC drugs and dietary supplements
– A look at key strategic initiatives for market penetration and expansion
ALACER CORP.
ALCON INC.
ALFRESA PHARMA CORPORATION
ALKALON A/S
ALLERGAN, PLC.
ALLIANCE HEALTHCARE
ALTICOR
ARKOPHARMA PHARMACEUTICAL LABORATORIES (LABORATOIRES PHARMACEUTIQUES)
ASPEN HOLDINGS
ASPEN PHARMACARE AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD.
BAUSCH & LOMB
BAYER HEALTHCARE AG
BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH
CARMA LABORATORIES, INC.
CHATTEM INC.
CILAG AG
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD.
DERMA SCIENCES
EYESCIENCE LABS
FERTIN PHARMA A/S
GABA GMBH, PC
GALDERMA S.A.
GEMINI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
GENOMMA LAB INTERNATIONAL
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
KOWA COMPANY, LTD.
LAKE CONSUMER PRODUCTS, INC.
MANX HEALTHCARE LIMITED
MCM KLOSTERFRAU VERTRIEBS GMBH (KLOSTERFRAU HEALTHCARE GROUP)
MEDA AB
MELALEUCA, INC.
MERCK CANADA
MERCK CHINA
MERCK CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS
MERZ PHARMA
MOCHIDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
NEPENTES SA/NEPENTES PHARMA SP. Z O.O.
NEUTROGENA CORP.
NORTHEAST PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO. LTD
NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG
NOW FOODS
PERRIGO PLC
PFIZER INC.
PGT HEALTHCARE (DIVISION OF PROCTER & GAMBLE)
PHARMAVITE LLC
PIERRE FABRE PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
PIRAMAL HEALTHCARE LTD
PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.
RECKITT BENCKISER (NORTH AMERICA) INC.
RECKITT BENCKISER PLC.
RECORDATI PHARMA GMBH
REVOLYMER (U.K.) LTD
SAGE PRODUCTS LLC
SANOFI
SATO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
SHAKLEE CORPORATION
STADA ARZNEIMITTEL AG
SWISSE WELLNESS PTY LTD.
TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.
TISSO NATURPRODUKTE GMBH
WELLSPRING PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION
ZEAVISION, LLC