Global Transcriptome Sequencing Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Transcriptome Sequencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transcriptome Sequencing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad

Roche

Pacific Biosciences

Agilent Technologies

Beijing Genomics Institute

Zhijiang biology

Sansure

Shanghai Huirui Biotechnology

Geneodx

Shanghai BioGerm Medical Biotechnology

Da An Gene

Wondfo

INNOVITA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Total RNA

Pre-mRNA

Noncoding RNA

Market segment by Application, split into

Research Institutions

Bioscience Companies

Hospital

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Transcriptome Sequencing are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

