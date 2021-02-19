Global Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2022

Summary

The global highway, street and bridge construction market is registering strong growth due to increasing investments, government initiatives, and economic growth in developing and developed economies. At the same time, emerging market growth, low interest rate environment, rapid urbanization, rising population, improving technology, and growth in construction industry and is driving the demand for highway, street and bridge construction.

The market for highway, street and bridge construction reached a value of nearly $1,464.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% to nearly $2,191.5 billion by 2022.

The market for highway, street and bridge construction is fairly concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are China Railway Group Ltd, China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, Groupo ACS, VINCI and others.

Roads and highways accounted for the largest share of the market for highway, street and bridge construction in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is also projected to come from Bridges, which isforecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included economic growth, increasing investmentsand high demand for enhanced connectivity from nations across the world.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for highway, street and bridge, accounting for REDACTED of the global market.North America, and Middle East followed it. Going forward, Eastern Europe is expected to witness thefastest growth in the highway, street and bridge market, estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followedby Africa, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.

China is the largest market in terms of value and in the highway, street and bridge construction market.Russia and India are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED,respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as decline in stringent regulations, uncertain market conditions, decrease in productivity and shortage of workforce.Report Scope

This research report categorizes the highway, street and bridge construction by type. Product types include roads and highways, bridges and other.

Report Includes

– 94 data tables

– An overview of highway, street and bridge construction markets within the industry

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– PESTLE Analysis of highway, street and bridge construction industry, and identification of growth driving factors, restraints, and market trends and strategies

– Evaluation of increased use of sophisticated technologies such as autonomous vehicles, digital technologies and how they led to improve road safety in highway, street and bridge construction industry

– Company profiles of major players in the industry, including China Communications Construction Company, China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC), China Railway Group Ltd. (CREC), Grupo ACS and Vinci SA

