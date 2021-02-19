Global Agrotourism Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

Agrotourism market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agrotourism market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Expedia Group
Booking Holdings (Priceline Group)
China Travel
China CYTS Tours Holding
American Express Global Business Travel (GBT)
BCD Group
Travel Leaders Group
Fareportal
AAA Travel
Corporate Travel Management
Travel and Transport
AlTour International
Direct Travel
World Travel Inc.
Omega World Travel
Frosch
JTB Corporation
Ovation Travel Group
World Travel Holdings
TUI Group
Natural Habitat Adventures
Abercrombie & Kent Group
InnerAsia Travels
Butterfield & Robinson
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Event and Recreation Agritourism
Direct-market Agritourism
Experience and Education Agritourism
Market segment by Application, split into
Below 30 Years Old
30-40 Years Old
40-50 Years Old
Above 50 Years Old
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
