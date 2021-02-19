Global M2M/IoT Communications Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

This report focuses on the global M2M/IoT Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the M2M/IoT Communications development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Softbank
NTT Docomo
KDDI
SK Telecom
T-Mobile Netherlands
Telstra
Singtel
Vodafone
Plintron
Deutsche Telekom (DT)
Tata Communications
Unlimit
China Mobile International
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
China Telecom
A1 Telekom Austria
Aeris
Altice Europe
Amrica Mvil
AT&T
Bouygues Telecom
BT Group
Deutsche Telekom
Globalstar
Inmarsat
Iridium
JT Group
KORE Wireless
KPN
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wi–Fi
Bluetooth
ZigBee
NFC
Cellular
GNSS
EnOcean
Ant+
WHART
Market segment by Application, split into
Wearable Devices
Healthcare
Automotive and Transportation
Building Automation
Industrial
Consumer Electronics
Precision Farming
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global M2M/IoT Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the M2M/IoT Communications development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of M2M/IoT Communications are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
