Global Multiplex Assays Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2023

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Multiplex Assays market is estimated at $2.90 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $5.09 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2016 to 2023. Growing demand for high throughput and automated systems will offer a significant growth opportunity over the forecast period. Some of the factors such as rising safety & efficiency of therapies, growing advantages of multiplexing over conventional assays and improving validation for biomarkers are contributing the market growth. However, huge capital investments and shortage of skilled labour are negatively affecting the market.

In recent, technological advancements in multiplex assays have the potential to appraise the difficulty of analytes, such as amino acids and proteins, in a better manner. In 2016, Merck launched Milliplex Map Equine-specific multiplex assay that can measure 27 cytokines simultaneously and delivers important information about immune response, inflammation, and general health.

Based on geography, North America commanded the largest market share followed by Europe. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of Alzheimer patients, rise in pool of patient population and major growth in R&D activities (pharmaceuticals) across the region.

Some of the key players in this market include Randox Laboratories Ltd., Seegene Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Qiagen N.V., Illumina, Inc., Luminex Corporation, Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC, Merck KGAA, Abcam PLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Technologies Covered:

Multiplex Arrays

Multiplex PCR

Protein Microarray

Other Technologies

Product and Services Covered:

Multiplex Assay Instruments

Multiplex Assay Accessories

Software and Services

Multiplex Assay Consumables

Assays Types Covered:

Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays

Protein-Based Multiplex Assays

Other Multiplex Assays

Applications Covered:

Research & Development

Diseases & Disorders

Companion Diagnostics

Other Applications

End Users Covered:

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

