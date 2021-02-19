Global Unified Threat Management (UTM) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2023

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Unified Threat Management (UTM) Market is accounted for $3019.64 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $6886.87 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Cost and energy consumption, technology advancement and increasing incidences of data security breach are some of the key factors favouring the market growth. However, social networking sites and lack of sustainability are hampering the market growth.

By organization size, enterprises segment commanded the largest market share during the forecast period. Most of the companies are applying firewalls and VPNs as their first line protection against malicious traffic in order to maintain minimal protection against known threats while leaving the network insecure could result in unintended threats from insiders.

On the basis of geography, North America accounted for largest market share attributed to the huge demand from quickly growing financial institutions like banks across the globe. The extensive knowledge about the significance of cyber security in the digital age in the region is likely to support the growth of the unified threat management market in North America. In the current development, the U.S. has been the largest, most competitive and prime focused market for UTM vendors.

Some of the key players in Unified Threat Management (UTM) market include WatchGuard Technologies, Inc, Trustwave , Clavister, Panda Security, Sophos, Huawei , IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Comodo Group, Inc, Hillstone Networks, Inc. , Gateprotect, Cisco Systems, Inc, Barracuda Networks, Dell Sonicwall, Checkpoint Software Technologies, HP and Fortinet.

Service Types Covered:

Support & Maintenance

Managed Unified Threat Management (UTM)

End Users Covered:

Telecom and IT

Retail

Manufacturing

Education

Government and Utilities

BFSI (Banking, Financial services and Insurance)

Healthcare

Other End Users

Organization Sizes Covered:

Enterprises

Small Office Home Office (SOHO)

Appliances Covered:

Virtual

Software

Hardware

Distribution Channels Covered:

Direct

Vars

Distributors

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

