Global Enterprise Data Management Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2023

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Enterprise Data Management Market is accounted for $68.60 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $142.67 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2016 to 2023. Growing demand for risk management, rising regulatory compliance and regulations, improved adoption rate of massive parallel processing architectures & columnar databases and enhanced streamline business operations are some key factors triggering the market size. However, data address validation issues and presence of data silos are some factors limiting the market growth. Moreover, exploitation of data maturity model will remain as a significant opportunity for the market growth over the forecast period.

By end user, healthcare segment is expected to grow at a significant rate. In healthcare industry huge collection and management of data is involved inorder to maintain the medical records of the patients for the further treatment of patients. With increase in demand for health information technology data management has gained importance in health care industry which supports the market growth.

Based on geography, North America is projected to account for the largest market share in enterprise data management market due to increasing knowledge of data management and implementation of data governance. In addition, emerging countries such as China, India, Brazil and Africa are expected to witness advancements in execution of data management solutions.

Some of the key players in this market include Accenture, Informatica Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Teradata Corporation, IBM Corporation, Intel Security, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Talend , Microsoft Corporation, Cambridge Semantics Inc. , Innovative Systems Inc, GoldenSource Corporation and Phasic Systems Inc.

Deployment Types Covered:

On-Premises

Hosted Deployment

Softwares Covered:

Data Architecture

Data Security

Data Quality

Data Stewardship

Data Standards

Data Processes

Data Governance

Other Softwares

User Types Covered:

Enterprises

SMBS (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises)

End Users Covered:

Energy and Utilities

BFSI (Banking, Financial services and Insurance)

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Transportation and Logistics

Retail

Manufacturing

Other End Users

Services Covered:

Training and Support Services

Operation and Maintenance Services

Consulting Services

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

