Industrial Ethernet Market 2021 Global Leading Growth Drivers, COVID – 19 Outbreak, Emerging Audience, Business Trends, Segments, Industry Profits and Regional Study

Industrial Ethernet Market Scenario:

The study on the global industrial ethernet market includes a discussion on factors that can impact the market. Market Research Future (MRFR), while conducting a research on the market, revealed possibilities of reaching a valuation of over USD 70.9 billion by 2025, all the while maintaining a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period covering 2019 to 2025.

These factors are its ability to reduce downtime, the growing integration Industrial Ethernet Market, acceptance of automation in various end user industries, government initiatives, and others.

Competitive Landscape:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK), ACS Motion Control (Israel), General Electric (US), Belden Inc. (US), Analog Devices, Inc (US), ABB (Switzerland), OMRON Corporation (Japan), B&R (Austria), Moxa Inc. (Taiwan), Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), and Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) are prominent names in the global industrial ethernet market as they make an impact by launching strategies. MRFR gathered information on the latest moves made by these companies to understand trends that are impacting the market. This will help counter slumps in the market during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global report on the industrial ethernet market includes a detailed study of segments like protocol, component, and industry vertical. This segmentation aims at revealing insights that are backed by data and can help in forming strategies.

By component, the global industrial ethernet market includes hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment comprises a detailed study of connectors, switches, hubs, router, and gateway, power supply devices, communication interface, and controller & processors. The services segment relies on a study of installation & testing services and maintenance services.

By protocol, the global industrial ethernet market comprises segments like Ethernet/IP, HSE, Sercos III, Gigabit Wi-Fi, Modbus TCP/IP, EtherCAT, Powerlink, Ethernet TCP/IP, and CC-Link IE.

By industry vertical, the understanding of the industrial ethernet market includes segments like energy & power, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, automotive, food & beverages, chemical, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is showing chances of maintaining its dominance as the region has several top-shots of the market and scopes for expansion. The region allows easy integration of advanced technologies and also gets support from various end user industries. Asia Pacific is showing signs of high uptake.

Industry News:

In July 2020, Antaira Technologies, a company known for its contributions as a global developer and manufacturer of various industrial networking devices and effective communication solutions for harsh environment applications, declared that the company planned to expand its industrial networking 10 Gb family by introducing LNP-1204G-10G-SFP-24, LNP-1204G-10G-SFP, and LNX-1204G-10G-SFP. These new devices are unmanaged Ethernet switches are industrial-grade. It will help in ensuring the performance of various edge-level networking applications in manufacturing automation, power/utility, security surveillance, oil/gas/mining, water wastewater treatment plants, and transportation.

In July 2020, Harting, a prominent name among connector maker companies, developed two new inserts for its Han 1A series of miniaturized connectors in a bid to make them effective for industrial Ethernet. Ethernet-based data networks have grown as indispensable in various industries, for systems like connecting sensors, control systems, machinery, computers and data centers. However, the product can suffer if it is used along with enterprise connectors.

The COVID-19 crisis has impacted the manufacturing sector in notable ways. In several countries, productions came to a halt and intake of the device suffered huge blows. This would put a dent on the outcome. However, lifting of lockdowns can bring the market back on track.

