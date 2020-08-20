Metalworking Fluids Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2025

The global metalworking fluids market is reached a value of US$ 11.3 Billion in 2019. Metalworking fluids (MWF) include liquids and oils that lubricate and cool down metal pieces during mechanization, grounding, and milling. The MWFs minimize friction and heat from in-between the cutting equipment and the workpiece to prevent smoke or burn by inhibiting corrosion. These fluids are used extensively in mechanical workshops for cutting and shaping metals. Moreover, MWFs help in maintaining lubrication in automobiles, reducing the risk of any physical and thermal deformation, and delivering premium surface finish and texture in the welding process.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/metalworking-fluids-market/requestsample

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global metalworking fluids market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. The expanding automotive industry has augmented the demand for MWF in improving the overall vehicle efficiency. Furthermore, the rising consumer expenditures on vehicle modifications are also catalyzing the usage of MWFs in processing numerous metals, such as stainless steel, aluminum, and titanium. Moreover, the increasing investments in extensive R&D activities by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for optimum production and enhancing efficiency of metal components will continue to drive the market for metalworking fluids.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/metalworking-fluids-market

Report Coverage :

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Product Type: Removal Fluids Forming Fluids Protection Fluids Treating Fluids

Market Breakup by Source : Mineral Synthetic Bio-Based

Market Breakup by End Use: Transportation Equipment Machinery Primary Metals Fabricated Metal Products Metal Cans Others

Market Breakup by Fluid Type: Neat Cutting Oils Water Cutting Oils Soluble Cutting Oils Semi-synthetic Cutting Oils Synthetic Cutting Oils Corrosion Preventive Oils Others

Market Breakup by Industry: Construction Electrical and Power Agriculture Automobile Aerospace Others

Market Breakup by Region: Asia Pacific North America Europe Middle East and Africa Latin America



Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BP, Chevron, Houghton International, ExxonMobil, Total S.A., Apar, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Castrol Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Lubrizol, Gazprom, Pertamina, Columbia Petro, PETRONAS Lubricants International, Quaker Chemical Corporation, etc.

Browse Related Report

https://www.imarcgroup.com/trade-finance-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/paper-bags-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-quality-tools-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/test-environment-as-a-service-market

About US

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.