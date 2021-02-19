Electric Vehicle Connector Market Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast | Impact of COVID-19

Overview:

In electric vehicles, powers get transferred to the car via electric vehicle connector. There are different shapes available in the market to comply with the systems of North America, Europe, and China. The global electric vehicle connector market is expected to take a lead by 20% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023). Market Research Future (MRFR), in their recent report claims high integration of the system could help the market speed past the expected valuation with substantial ease.

Factors such as eco-friendly measures, government initiatives, growing trend to buy electric vehicles, better infrastructure, interests shown by manufacturers, and others are expected to provide tailwind to the market. However, the lack in standardization and high cost can deter the expected growth rate of the electric vehicle connector market. But growing disposable income can take out the market from any long-time sluggishness.

Segmentation:

The global electric vehicle connector market, as studied by MRFR in their latest report on the same market, has been segmented by application, connector type, charging type, vehicle type, power supply range, current supply, charging station, component, charging speed, and region.

Based on the connector type, the electric vehicle connector market comprises type1, type2, type3, and others.

Based on the power supply range, the electric vehicle connector market is segmented into level1 (1.4 kW–1.9 kW), level2 (AC 240 V Up to 19.2 kW), level 3 (DC 200 V–600 V Up to 240 kW), and level 4 (>DC 600 V, Above 240 kW).

