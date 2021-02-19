Global Impact on Iot In Protein IngredientsMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Introduction

The protein ingredients market is projected to reach 5,547 KT by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.87% from 2017, in terms of market volume. Europe and North America are the major consumers of protein ingredients with Asia Pacific emerging as growing consumers. Increase in demand in overall health and wellness products with protein rich foods and beverages is driving higher demand for protein ingredients market.

Globally, plant proteins have witnessing less demand which is driving higher private investments by companies involved in the Protein Ingredients market to gain consumer attention and encourage buying. Companies who manufactures plant based protein from North America and Europe are spending more on marketing activities to promote plant protein as animal protein are very popular among the consumer groups in those particular areas.

Market Forecast

Pea and egg white proteins are growing traction among the consumers with each having an individual growth rate of about 3.04% and 3.44% during the period 2017-2022. These ingredients are fast emerging as major protein sources in the industry. Egg whites are growing mainly due to their amino acid profile and protein absorbability and pea protein due to its protein profile and sustainability. Soybean and whey is projected to dominate the protein ingredient sources with more than 40% by 2022. Increase in food safety issues related to animal protein, consumers are likely to shift more towards plant proteins like soybean, pea and canola.

Powder and bars together is estimated to dominate the protein ingredients market by more than 60% in the year 2017. However, fastest growth is witnessed under ready to drink form followed by bars. Advancements in technology in processing and overall product development has resulted in launch of various product protein ingredient forms.

By Downstream analysis-

Functional foods and sports nutrition together utilize more than 50% of protein ingredients. Growing importance of protein in healthy foods and beverage segments is supporting protein ingredients applications. Fastest growth is projected under functional foods followed by sports nutrition due to increase n protein demand with specific nutritional requirements.

