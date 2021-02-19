Global Impact on Iot In VHF air-ground communication stations Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Overview

The VHF air-ground communication stations market is projected to touch a valuation of USD 569.9 million by 2023, as per the findings of Market Research Future (MRFR). It can exhibit a CAGR of 15.46% over the forecast period (2018-2023). Its previous valuation was USD 253.2 million in 2017.

This can be credited to the mushrooming of various airports built to handle mass volume of air passenger traffic.

The trend of wireless communication made popular in the telecommunication industry has found application in communication avionics. This can bridge any gaps between air traffic controllers and pilots.

Ensuring the safety and efficiency of flights is likely to bolster the demand of the VHF air-ground communication stations market.

Technological developments encouraged by government federal agencies and breakthroughs by component manufacturers can bode well for the market growth.

This can be useful in the back of rapid urbanization which can culminate in a mass inflow of passengers. Moreover, airlines expanding their fleet numbers to handle passenger volumes is likely to lead to rapid integration of this technology.

Segmentation:

By type, the desktop air-ground communication stations segment accounted for nearly 61% of the VHF air-ground communication systems market in 2017.

It can reach a valuation of USD 349.5 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.78% over the forecast period. This can be credited to advantages of high operational efficiency, low communication signal interference, and low pilot workload. Contracts and agreements between manufacturers and government agencies are likely to propel segment growth. On the other hand, portable air-ground communication stations can experience an impressive CAGR of 16.47% over the forecast period. Its valuation will more than double to USD 247.4 million by 2023 from its previous worth of USD 115.4 million in 2018.

