Global Impact on Iot In Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market is estimated to register a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Market Highlights:

The Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market has been segmented based on equipment type, aircraft type, application, fit, and region.

Based on equipment type, the aircraft evacuation systems market is divided into evacuation slides, life rafts, emergency floatation system, personal floatation devices and ejection seat. The evacuation slides segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The evacuation slides are prerequisite for all commercial aircraft and plays a vital during emergency evacuation in both ground and water. Some slides can even be transformed into rafts.

Based on aircraft type, the aircraft evacuation systems market is divided into fixed wing and rotary wing.

The fixed segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the rotary wing segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rotary wing aircraft are highly maneuverable and are used navigate in tough terrains. This necessitates an effective evacuation system during rough landings and survivable crashes.

Based on application, the aircraft evacuation systems market is divided into commercial and military. The commercial segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. According to Boeing’s Current Market Outlook 2018, the global fleet size of commercial aircraft is anticipated to reach 42,730 aircraft by 2037. Increasing demand for commercial aircraft globally is positively influencing the aircraft evacuation market.

