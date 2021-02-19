Global Interventional Cardiology Market Positive Growth And Forecasts By 2025

Many market players are dominating the global interventional cardiology market. The prominent players are involved in strategic agreements, product launches, and joint ventures to brace their market positions. For instance, in May 2018, Terumo Europe NV announced the launch of Ultimate Tensei drug-eluting stent in Europe.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas held maximum share in the base year 2018, owing to the high incidence rates of cardiac disorders and strategic activities by major players in countries such as the US. The interventional cardiology market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European interventional cardiology market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The European market for interventional cardiology is expected to hold a substantial share owing to the increase in the number of cardiac disorder cases. For instance, in 2016, there were 66,076 deaths due to coronary heart diseases in the UK, which was the third-highest cause of death in that particular year. The interventional cardiology market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The interventional cardiology market in this region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period due to the increasing uptake and adoption rate of newer treatment options by patients as well as medical professionals. The increasing patient pool and mortality rate due to cardiac diseases in these countries also fuel the market growth. For instance, in 2017, ischemic heart disease was the second-highest cause for death in Japan. The interventional cardiology market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

The Global Interventional Cardiology Market has been segmented based on Type, and End User.

The market, based on type, has been segmented into stents, percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) catheters, plaque modification devices, coronary guidewires, and accessories. The market, based on stents, has been further divided into drug-eluting stents, bare-metal stents, and bioresorbable vascular scaffolds. The stents segment held a major share in 2018 owing to the increased number of product launches by key players in the current years. This segment is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of coronary artery disease, and continued innovations by players. The market, based on PTCA catheters, has been segmented into balloon catheters, and guiding catheters.

The Global Interventional Cardiology Market has been segmented, based on end-user, into hospitals, cardiac catheterization laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. In 2018, the hospital’s segment held the majority share of the market owing to the increasing number of patient admissions due to coronary diseases. The cardiac catheterization laboratory segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the increasing preference of cath labs by medical professionals.

Key Players

Some of the Key Players in the Global Interventional Cardiology Market are ABIOMED (US), Abbott (US), ACIST Medical Systems, Inc. (the US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), BD (US), Biosense Webster, Inc (US), Biotronik SE & Co. KG (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Cardinal Health (US), Cook Medical (US), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Life Vascular Devices Biotech S.L. (Spain), Medtronic (Ireland), Merit Medical Systems, Inc (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US).

Browse more Related Reports @