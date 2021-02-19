Influenza Vaccines Market 2020 – Shares, Revenue, Analysis And Forecasts Till 2025

Global Influenza Vaccination Market – Competitive Analysis

Abbott (U.S.), AstraZeneca (Europe), BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Europe), DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED. (Asia Pacific), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (Europe). Hualan Biological Engineering Inc (Asia Pacific), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Asia Pacific), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Europe), Sanofi (Europe), Paxvax Corporation (U.S.) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Influenza Vaccination Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

GSK plc. is a science-led global healthcare company that researches and develops a broad range of innovative products in three primary areas of pharmaceuticals, vaccines and consumer healthcare. As one of the few healthcare companies researching both medicines and vaccines for the World Health Organization’s three priority diseases – HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, the company has developed some of the leading global medicines in these fields. GSK’s product portfolio also includes a range of consumer brands, many of which are household names around the world, including Sensodyne, Aquafresh, Horlicks, Panadol and Tums.

GSK plc. is headquartered ate Middlesex, United Kingdom. Geographically, the company operates in the regions like North America, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, Africa and Australia. The company has a headcount of more than 10,000 employees all across world.

Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes therapeutic solutions focused on patients’ needs. Sanofi is organized into five global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Merial.

The company is also a P5 member (Pox-Protein-Public Private Partnership) for the development of the HIV vaccine candidate RV 144 that is in the III phase

Sanofi is headquartered in Paris, France. Geographically, the company operates in the regions like North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Africa in more than 100 countries with the headcount of more than 10,000 employees.

Incorporated in 2007 and headquartered at California, United State; PaxVax is a biotechnology company that is dedicated in develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative specialty vaccines against infectious diseases; cholera (Vaxchora) & typhoid fever (Vivotif) and vaccines at various stages of research and clinical advancement for HIV, adenovirus, anthrax, hepatitis A, and zika. The company has its research and development centers in various countries like San Diego, California and Bern, Switzerland and other operations in Bermuda and Europe.

The company focuses mainly on delivering its HIV vaccine in various regions all around the world. The company has raised around $200 million from its investors including Cerberus Capital Management, Ignition Growth, Ignition Ventures and the Wellcome Trust. The company also has collaborations with various organizations for its research & development from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The company is specialized in various Viral Vaccines, Cholera, HIV, Adenovirus, Influenza, Vivotif oral typhoid vaccine.

Geographically, the company operates in various regions like San Diego, California Bern, Switzerland, United States, Europe and Bermudathe. As of now the company has a headcount of around 200 employees operating from various regions

Global Influenza Vaccination Market – Regional Analysis

America dominates the global influenza vaccination market. Increasing prevalence of the influenza and high per capita healthcare expenditure are the major driver for the American influenza vaccination market. Moreover, the presence of developed economies like the U.S. and Canada and growing geriatric population within the regional boundaries of the Americas fuels the market growth. Europe holds the second market for influenza vaccination owing to the availability of funds for research and huge patient population. Moreover, global players like F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Novartis AG are present within the region which fuels the market growth. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the market. Presence of developing economies like India and China and favourable government policies along with the growing geriatric population boosts the regional market growth. The Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global influenza vaccination market. Presence of the poor economies in the African region restrains the market growth during the forecast period. Majority of the market of the Middle & Africa region is held by the Middle East region.

