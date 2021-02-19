Global Anti-virus(AV) Software Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Global Anti-virus(AV) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Anti-virus(AV) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Anti-virus(AV) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Symantec

McAfee

Trend Micro

Avast Software

ESET

Bitdefender

Fortinet

F-Secure

G DATA Software

Avira

Qihoo 360

Kaspersky

Tencent

Quick Heal

Comodo

Microsoft

Rising

Cheetah Mobile

AhnLab

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PC

Phone

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Individual Users

Enterprise Users

Government Users

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Anti-virus(AV) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Anti-virus(AV) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Anti-virus(AV) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

