Global Impact on Iot In Battlefield Management Systems Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Battlefield Management System Market Is Estimated To Register A CAGR Of Approximately 4.94 % During The Forecast Period Of 2018 To 2025.

Overview

The global battlefield management systems market is expected to be valued at USD 17943.02 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

A BMS helps integrate information acquisition and processing to improve control and command of combat operations. The system enhances situational awareness by providing accurate real-time information, flexible communications, virtual reconnaissance, and dynamic situational awareness efficiently to the field commander. The BMS enables the commander to make the right decisions at the right time.

Segmental Analysis

The global battlefield management systems market has been segmented based on type and application.

Based on the type, the battlefield management systems market has been divided into commander systems, dismounted soldier systems, communication network systems, and others. The commander systems segment is projected to dominate the market with a valuation of USD 3507.29 million in 2018 and reach USD 4902.33 million by 2025.

Commander systems offer various benefits to defense personnel, such as assisting with administrative operations as per users and roles. These systems also offer enhanced mission capability as they help plan and monitor multiple operations simultaneously. Additionally, commander systems provide situational awareness capabilities that enable defense personnel to enhance target acquisition and safety. However, the dismounted soldier systems segment is expected to register the higher CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period.

By application, the global battlefield management systems market has been categorized as air force, army, and navy. The army segment is projected to hold the maximum market share with a valuation of USD 4666.49 million in 2018. Increasing military expenditure in emerging economies, such as China and India, is bolstering the segment growth. Increasing adoption of BMS by the US army is also propelling the segment growth. For example, in 2017, Systematic provided its BMS to the US Army. Additionally, growing regional conflicts are driving the adoption of these systems by armies. The segment is expected to reach USD 6705.49 million by 2025 at the highest CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period.

