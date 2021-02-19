Global MEMS ACCELEROMETER AND GYROSCOPE Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2016-2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the MEMS accelerometer and gyroscope market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the MEMS accelerometer and gyroscope market, by segmenting it based on by gyroscope type, by end user and regional demand. Micro-Electro-Mechanical or MEMS system is one type of technology used to define electro-mechanical elements. Normal accelerometer is type of device that has the capability to measure proper acceleration. Modern accelerometers with MEMS system measure the angular acceleration or translational of sensor electronic devices. In case of MEMS gyroscope, is a motion sensor device that has the capability to measure and detect the angular motion of an article. Increasing use of electronic devices in recent days is expected to enhance the market growth of MEMS accelerometers and gyroscopes during the forecast period of 2016-2025.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes, by gyroscope type and end-users in all regions.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global MEMS accelerometer and gyroscope market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments, as in the field of security verticals.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the MEMS accelerometer and gyroscope market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the MEMS accelerometer and gyroscope market.

The report provides the size of the MEMS accelerometer and gyroscope market in 2016 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the global MEMS accelerometer and gyroscope market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America have been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. Demand for MEMS accelerometer and gyroscope has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for MEMS accelerometer and gyroscope in each application for its respective functions. The MEMS accelerometer and gyroscope market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Forecasts have been based on expected demand from MEMS accelerometer and gyroscope applications. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the MEMS accelerometer and gyroscope market, split into regions. Based on, Gyroscope types, and by end users we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for MEMS accelerometer and gyroscope. The application split of the market has been derived using a bottom-up approach for each regional market separately, with the global application segment split being an integration of regional estimates. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of MEMS accelerometer and gyroscope several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence across all applications.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH, Hewlett Packard, Freescale Semiconductors, Denso Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, InvenSense Inc., Epson Toyocom Corporation.

The Global MEMS Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market has been segmented into:

Global MEMS Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market: By Dimension

1-Axis

2-Axis

3-Axis

Global MEMS Accelerometer Market: By End-Users

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Automotive

Building and Structural Monitoring

Volcanology

Medical

Telecommunication

Others

Global MEMS Gyroscope Market: By End-Users

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Automotive

Military & Defense

Gyroscope Based Sensor Embedded in Shoe Insole

Others

Global MEMS Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market: By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

