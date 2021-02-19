Global Impact on Packaged Pretzels Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Forecast

Global Packaged Pretzels Market Size is projected to be valued at USD 2,498.94 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2020 and 2026. Pretzels are a crisp and brittle baked snack food made from flour dough. They are usually twisted knot in shape, however, are also available in other shapes such as sticks and rods. The demand for packaged pretzels is increasing with increasing demand for baked products. The convenience, nutritional profile associated with them, and accessibility are some of the major factors that are pulling the market towards development.

Furthermore, packaged pretzels are inexpensive and easily available to consumers belonging to all social-economical group. Also, product innovations by manufacturers are expected to drive the demand for packaged pretzels during the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. introduced gluten-free hot buffalo wing pretzel pieces.

Market USP

Innovation in product flavors

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Growing demand for gluten-free products: Gluten is a group of proteins present in various cereal grains such as wheat, barley, rye, and oats.

Consumption of gluten by people with celiac disease results in diarrhea, bloating, and weight loss as the immune system attacks the small intestine as a defense mechanism. Whereas, people having gluten sensitivity, but do not suffer from celiac disease, experience abdominal pain, or other mild symptoms upon gluten consumption. Thus, the demand for gluten-free products is increasing due to the rising number of people who voluntarily avoid or limit their gluten consumption. This shift in consumption patterns has created an opportunity for gluten-free packaged pretzels manufacturers.

Non-Store-Based Distribution Channels Gaining Popularity Across the Globe: The non-store-based segment is projected to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The segment includes e-commerce, wherein manufacturers distribute packaged pretzels through various online shopping sites and/or their websites. Companies face difficulties in reaching consumers in different parts of the globe through brick-and-mortar stores. Thus, e-commerce channels enable companies to cater to the consumers’ needs and expand brand presence.

Segmentation

By Shape

• Twists: This segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. The wide availability of products among various manufacturers is anticipated to drive the demand for twists shaped packaged pretzels among consumers.

• Minis

• Sticks

• Others

By Category

• Gluten-Free: This segment accounted for the lower market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the gluten-free segment can be attributed to the increasing number of consumers with celiac diseases across the globe. Furthermore, the rising incidences of obesity, diabetes, and other diagnosed food intolerances are propelling the demand for gluten-free products, including gluten-free packaged pretzels.

