Global Disaster Recovery Services Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Global Disaster Recovery Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Disaster recovery (DR) is an area of security planning that aims to protect an organization from the effects of significant negative events. DR allows an organization to maintain or quickly resume mission-critical functions following a disaster.
In 2018, the global Disaster Recovery Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Disaster Recovery Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Disaster Recovery Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
Zerto
Arcserve
Carbonite
Plan B
Quorum
Zetta
Datto, Inc
IBM
Acronis International GmbH
Iron Mountain Incorporated
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Industrial
Government
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Disaster Recovery Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Disaster Recovery Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Disaster Recovery Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
