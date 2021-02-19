Global IVF Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2018-2023

IVF plays the crucial role in the healthcare sector for infertility treatment. IVF is an assisted reproduction technique (ART) used for combining egg and sperm outside the body and then monitoring and stimulating the entire process. The ART is a procedure to achieve pregnancy by techniques such as in vitro fertilization, Surrogacy, and fertility medication. The IVF can be done by two fertilization methods that are insemination and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI). The devices used for this treatment are special microscope, incubators, ultrasound machines, IVF disposables and other such devices. The increasing trends of assisted reproductive technology and increasing infertility rate due to the lifestyle change is the major growth factor for IVF market. Furthermore, the rising ovulation disorder and usage of preimplantation genetic screening or diagnosis in healthcare sector can drive the market growth of IVF.

The high cost of IVF treatment and the side effects associated with it such as risk of multiple births and risk of spread of infectious diseases can be the major threat for the growth of IVF market. However, the development of new products such as cryopreservation and IMSI technology will create huge opportunity for this market. The cryopreservation technology will support the IVF treatment by preserving the embryos or sperm of the donor for the further treatment. Additionally, the adoption of novel sperm sorting devices will drive the market growth of IVF in future. Moreover, there are companies in the market that are investing significantly which in turn enhance the overall market growth.

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Europe is expected to hold the largest share in IVF market. The reason behind this being a dominating region is the introduction of newer techniques with better success rate and affordable cost. In addition, funding offered by the government in the region further enhance the market growth. For example: the government of Ontario in 2016 announced $ 50 million fertility program for covering IVF treatment for 5,000 people. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

There are various companies who are involved in the IVF business such as Vitrolife AB, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., OvaScience, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, CombiMatrix, BioMérieux SA, Abbott Laboratories, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Genea Limited, and so on. The companies are working on developing IVF and on research of new IVF procedures, expansion M&A, finding new market or innovate in their core competency in order to expand individual market share. These players are adopting growth strategies such as partnership and collaboration and product launch coupled with innovation. For example: GE healthcare and Vitrolife in July 2018 collaborated for improving assisted reproductive technologies offerings.

Research Methodology

The market study of IVF market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analysing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behaviour and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Authentic Public Databases such as the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART), WHO and others

Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalogue.

The Report is intended for IVF companies, instrument manufacturing companies, Investing companies, Government Organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global IVF market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

Global IVF Market Research and Analysis, By Procedure

Global IVF Market Research and Analysis, By End User

The Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global IVF

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the

Global IVF Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global IVF

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories Inc. Anecova SA bioMérieux SA Celmatix Inc. CombiMatrix Corp. Cook Medical Inc Cooper Surgical Inc. EMD Serono, Inc. Esco Micro Pte Ltd. Ferring Holding SA GE Healthcare Genea Limited IKS International B.V. Illumina, Inc. Incept BioSystems, Inc. Inventia Genetic Technologies Pty Ltd INVO Bioscience Inc Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc. Merck & Co. Nidacon International AB Nikon Instruments, Inc. OvaScience, Inc. Pantec BioSolutions AG Planer PLC Group Qiagen N.V. Quest Diagnostics Inc. Smiths Medical, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Vitrolife

