Global Impact on Organic Spices Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Insight

Global Covid-19 Impact on Organic Sugar Market has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach USD 1314.53 million at a CAGR of 15.55% by 2024. Diverse application for organic sugar in various industries, majorly in the prepared food beverages production is likely to drive the global organic sugar market over the forecast period.

Sugarcane crop is increasingly sprayed with harmful pesticides and chemicals during growing stage to protect crops from various pests and weeds. These pesticides can cause severe health issues among consumers. However, organic farming of sugarcane eliminates the risk of harmful pesticides. Hence, lack in use of pesticides is another key factor spiking the demand for organic sugar. Organic sugar retains various nutrients which otherwise are lost during over-processing of conventional sugar.

The organic unrefined sugar contains 17 amino acids, 11 minerals (such as sodium, magnesium, and calcium) and many different vitamins. It retains its fructose and glucose along with sucrose, while the processed sugar only contains sucrose and glucose. Therefore, this factor is playing a key role to drive sales of organic sugar.

The market players have increased their level of investment in research to identify right formulation and to improve product functionality in order to capture lion’s share and create brand recognition in organic sugar market.

Major Key Players

The key players profiled in Covid-19 Impact on Organic Sugar Market are DWARIKESH Sugar Industries Limited (India), RAIZEN S.A (Brazil), MITR PHOL Group (Thailand), WANGKANAI Group (Thailand), Shree Renuka Sugars Limited (India), TEREOS INTERNACIONAL (Brazil), COSAN Ltd. (Brazil) and Bunge Limited (Brazil)

Key manufacturers are focusing to enhance its brand name by arranging various promotional activities. The company has participated in various social media promotions, events and interaction with the consumers.

